Mohamed Salah was “not worried” after ending a six-game goal drought with two in the 4-0 win over Man United – his first from open play since mid-February.

As the Reds preside over an emphatic end to the season in all competitions, one of the less-positive subplots has been Salah’s search for a goal.

Having not scored since the 2-0 win at Brighton on March 12, and not from open play since the 3-1 victory over Norwich on February 19, the pressure was on Liverpool’s No. 11.

Salah still had the backing of his manager, and it showed as he made his 39th start of the season against an awful United side.

And with Liverpool producing a stunning display at Anfield, Salah provided the flourish with two well-taken goals to take his season’s tally to 30 and end the debate over his drought.

“I said before many times, I’ve scored many goals for this club, it’s going to keep coming,” he reflected in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“Sometimes you have bad luck, but the most important thing is the team winning. That’s the most important thing.

“I think if the team was not winning, I would not be happy. But [with the] team winning, everything is going to come.

“I was not worried about that.”

But despite the relief of netting for the first time in a month, Salah was still not content, adding: “Well, I missed the last one.”

“They make our life easier, in the midfield and at the back. They always try to give us the ball in a one-on-one situation,” he added.

“They make our life much easier when they defend well. We had a clean sheet here, clean sheet there, they make it easier to score.

“We just want to go to the game and score one goal, when we get the first we want the second, when we get the second we go for a third.

“I think it was a top performance from us here and away also. We’ll hopefully just carry on like this!”