Jurgen Klopp admits in the past Liverpool were “not famous for treating women’s football outstandingly well,” but hailed the LFC Women for their title campaign.

Liverpool sealed the Women’s Championship title on Sunday with a 4-2 win at Bristol City, after going 19 games unbeaten in the second tier.

It marks the end of a two-year spell out of the Women’s Super League, with Matt Beard returning to the dugout to help the Reds back to the top flight – where he led them to two titles in 2013 and 2014.

The manner in which Liverpool dropped down to the Championship was frustrating for those within the women’s setup, with a lack of continuity on and off the pitch leading to a collapse in form.

But with a settled side full of talent, and a sharper focus on support from within the club, there can be high hopes heading into the new season.

“I sent messages yesterday, I was really happy,” Klopp told reporters on Monday.

“I’ve been following it all the time, I was always looking at the results after our games, around our games, looking when they play, who they play.

“Obviously after the result from last week it was clear with a draw against Bristol they could make it, and they won.

“Really happy for the girls, and for Matt. It’s a big, big thing.

“Obviously Liverpool was, in the last years, not famous for treating or dealing with women’s football outstandingly well.

“They didn’t go down to the Championship for no reason.

“But now they are back and now we have to make sure that we use the situation.

“I met a lot of the girls in the last two or three months for different reasons, did wonderful stuff together Meikayla [Moore] for LGBT which was really great, then I spoke to others.

“It’s really nice. To be honest, it’s a wonderful team, great coach and I’m really happy for them to get promoted.”