Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that there are no new injuries to report for Liverpool but that rotation is on the cards as he looks for a side “fresh enough” to complete the job over Benfica.

The Reds’ relentless schedule continues on Wednesday against Benfica, just three days after the intense 90-minute clash against Man City and three days before they meet Pep Guardiola’s side again.

The latter is not currently in Klopp’s mind but he knows the events at the Etihad will come into play as he looks to ensure Liverpool finishes the job against Benfica.

The Portuguese side were able to rest six key players on Saturday as they look to peg back the Reds’ 3-1 lead, and with a fit squad at his disposal, Klopp can certainly inject fresh legs of his own.

“The next game has no influence on the lineup for tomorrow night, but the last game has. We have to see, a really super-intense schedule,” Klopp told reporters.

“No one injured as far as I know, in this moment but we need to have a look at who is fresh enough for this game.

“We see it as a super important game, we won the first leg 3-1 and I know for people who have nothing to do with the game, it’s halfway through and then you play City left and right of the game.

“And then it’s like the focus could be somewhere else – we see it slightly different, to be honest!

“This is a super, super, super, super important game for us – we tried so hard last year to qualify for the Champions League and now we can make it to the semis which is incredible.

“That’s what we want to show that tomorrow night. It means a lot to us.”

An extended bench and five substitutions will further aid Liverpool’s ability to keep the team ticking over, but it could be that the likes of Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah are rested.

Ibrahima Konate is a candidate to return in place of Joel Matip while Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino are candidates for the front three after coming off the bench on Saturday.