LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  

Klopp explains Roberto Firmino absence vs. United – ‘hopes’ for Everton return

Roberto Firmino was a notable absentee in Liverpool’s matchday squad against Man United, and Jurgen Klopp has confirmed it was due to a foot injury picked up in the FA Cup semi-final.

While Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all registered a goal and an assist on Tuesday night, with Diogo Jota also setting one up, Firmino was forced to watch from the sidelines.

The Brazilian had only played the final five minutes of the Reds’ FA Cup semi-final win on Saturday but it was then that he picked up his injury.

After the 4-0 win over Man United, Klopp confirmed the No. 9 was not present due to the “very painful” issue, one he hopes can still see him be in contention for Everton‘s visit on Sunday.

“Bobby was not involved because in the very last situation of the City game he got something on his foot,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “It’s not really bad.”

“We hope so [that he can be involved vs. Everton].

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Actually, we were a bit worried but the scan was fine. But it’s still very painful and that’s why there was no chance [against Man United].”

That Liverpool has a near five-day break between United’s visit and Everton‘s bodes well for Firmino to prove his fitness and offer Klopp an option to rotate through his formidable forward line.

With Mane, Salah, Jota and Diaz all in form, adding Firmino back into the mix makes for a scary proposition for the opposition and an exciting one for Reds with nine, possibly 10, games remaining.

