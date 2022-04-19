Jurgen Klopp has allayed fears over an injury for Thiago, instead revealing the Spaniard was brought off against Man United for a more lighthearted reason.

Thiago produced a masterclass at Anfield on Tuesday night, dominating the midfield against a hapless United side as Liverpool roared to a 4-0 win.

But, as has often been the case throughout his time on Merseyside, it appeared to come with a caveat as he was brought off with 10 minutes left to play.

The 30-year-old seemed to be clutching his hamstring before he was replaced by Naby Keita, though his exchange with Klopp on the touchline suggested it was at least only a precaution.

In fact, in his post-match press conference, Klopp explained that it transpired that Thiago had only ripped his shorts.

“I thought he had done something else,” he manager told reporters, echoing the sentiment among supporters after the game.

“He told me he was fine!”

In reality, Thiago would likely have been brought off before full-time regardless of the level of his performance, as it is paramount that Liverpool keep him fit for the rest of the run-in.

He has stepped it up to another gear in these latter stages of the season – a bargain signing at £25 million who could prove to be the difference as the Reds chase three more trophies.

As Mohamed Salah put it in their joint-interview with Sky Sports: “He was the only one they were singing for today!”