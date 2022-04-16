Liverpool take on rivals Man City in the FA Cup semi-finals this afternoon, as Wembley hosts a huge game for the Reds. We’re live to bring you all the latest.

Kickoff at Wembley is 3.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Gomez, Jones, Milner, Henderson, Jota, Firmino

Man City: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Bernardo, Foden; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Subs: Ederson, Dias, Gundogan, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap, Lavia

Our coverage updates automatically below: