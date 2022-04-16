Liverpool take on rivals Man City in the FA Cup semi-finals this afternoon, as Wembley hosts a huge game for the Reds. We’re live to bring you all the latest.
Kickoff at Wembley is 3.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.
Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Diaz, Mane
Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Gomez, Jones, Milner, Henderson, Jota, Firmino
Man City: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Bernardo, Foden; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling
Subs: Ederson, Dias, Gundogan, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap, Lavia
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments