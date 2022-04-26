Liverpool confirm pre-season friendly in Singapore

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Singapore for the second game of their 2022/23 pre-season in July, where they’ll face fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will visit the National Stadium in Singapore on Friday 15 July, to take on Palace in the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022.

This will be the third time Liverpool FC has visited Singapore, following two games in 2001 and 2009, and an open training session in 2011. It’s the first time the Reds will be back in Asia since 2017.

The first part of 2022/23 pre-season will see Liverpool FC take on Manchester United in the Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, on Tuesday 12 July.

They then move to Singapore and while they’re in the country the club will also take an active role in key local community projects and cultural activities.

Ben Latty, LFC commercial director, said: “Pre-season is a vital time of year for our players, it’s hugely important preparation for the season ahead and it’s also a perfect opportunity to meet with our fans around the world.

“We can’t wait to get back to Singapore once again, we’ve received a tremendous welcome there in the past, and are excited to be taking part in the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022.

“We eagerly await the sound of our fans filling the National Stadium in Singapore as we take on Crystal Palace in July, it’s going to be a great finish to our 2022/23 pre-season.”

Patrick Lee, Cluster CEO, Singapore and ASEAN Markets (Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and representative offices), Standard Chartered said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Liverpool FC to Singapore as part of its pre-season in Asia.

“As the main club sponsor of Liverpool FC and title sponsor of this game, we’re looking forward to working with LFC and our partners in creating exciting ‘money-can’t-buy’ unique experiences possible for football fans, our clients and the community as live sporting events return to Singapore.”

Ticketing information for supporters:

Friday 15 July – Liverpool FC vs Crystal Palace – Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022, National Stadium, Singapore

General sale – Tickets available to the public from 10am (Singapore time) Tue 17 May

Pre-sale for LFC Official Members, Season Ticket Holders, Official Liverpool Supporters Clubs, and International Academies from 10am (Singapore time) Tue 10 May, relevant parties will be contacted by the club.

For more information on tickets visit: www.ticketek.com.sg