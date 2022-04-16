Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates with team-mates Luis Díaz (L) and Sadio Mané (R) after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fan Reactions  

Liverpool fans excited by Jurgen Klopp’s “statement side” in FA Cup vs. Man City

Jurgen Klopp made seven changes to his starting XI from the side that faced Benfica in midweek and fans were delighted upon the release of the team sheet at Wembley.

Liverpool meet Man City this afternoon with a place in the FA Cup final on the line, with the two teams meeting just six days after their league encounter.

And while Pep Guardiola has made five changes from the XI he named at the Etihad last Sunday, Klopp has made three to see Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita and Luis Diaz enter the fray.

It makes for an exciting lineup for the Reds with Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane all having been rested for all, if not most of Wednesday’s game.

The changes do see Jordan Henderson take up a place on the bench alongside Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, but with firepower on the pitch and on the bench had fans relishing what is to come:

It’s a lineup that certainly promises plenty but now it’s all about doing that talking on the pitch to help send the club to their first FA Cup final under Klopp and the first since 2012.

Man City, on the other hand, have named Kevin De Bruyne on the bench alongside Ruben Dias and are without Kyle Walker after his injury at Atletico Madrid.

This is the third time these two have met this season, both ended in a 2-2 draw but a victor has to be crowned today. Come on you Reds!

