Liverpool are into the FA Cup final after a thrilling 3-2 win against Man City, with several Reds players earning huge praise.

Liverpool 3-2 Man City

FA Cup semi-final, Wembley Stadium

April 16, 2022

Goals: Konate 9′, Mane 16′ & 45′; Grealish 47′, Silva 90′

The Reds faced Pep Guardiola’s side for the second time in the space of six days, looking to reach their first FA Cup final since 2012.

An incredible opening 45 minutes saw Liverpool lead 3-0 at the break, with Ibrahima Konate opening the scoring and Sadio Mane scoring a brace.

Jack Grealish pulled a goal back straight after the restart and Bernardo Silva scored in stoppage time, but the Reds held on.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and in This is Anfield’s comments section.

There was mass elation after the final whistle…

WE’RE HEADING TO THE FA CUP FINAL ? — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) April 16, 2022

That first half performance was one of the best we've produced in the whole Klopp era. In the second, we controlled the game as well as you possibly can vs Man City from the 1st goal until stoppage time. Horrible last few minutes, but into another final ??? — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) April 16, 2022

“Well done Reds, proud of the red men.” – —- on Facebook.

In the 3 games LFC have played City this season we’re up 6-5 on agg. These are the best 2 teams in the world!! ?????? — Karl (@KarlThyer) April 16, 2022

Very much deserved. Took our foot off second half, tried to manage the game and it was never really in doubt. Another final for this brilliant football team and manager #MCILIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) April 16, 2022

Mane and Diaz were exceptional…

Sadio MAIN. Another MOTM performance on one of the biggest stages. A constant threat & set the intent from the off with his intensity. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) April 16, 2022

Luis Diaz's enjoyment in relentlessly terrorising markers with his blend of panache and pure street football smarts is some viewing. Tireless off the ball too. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) April 16, 2022

Mané has lost a bit of pace, but he's repurposed himself as a 9 brilliantly quickly. And the team don't lose speed on the wing cause Diaz is there. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 16, 2022

Mané my Man of the Match. Not just fur his goals but his movement, competing in duels, acting as a fulcrum by dropping in to develop play etc. Thought Thiago, Diaz, Fabinho and Konate were all very good. — Red (@TaintlessRed) April 16, 2022

Luis Diaz was an absolute bargain. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 16, 2022

Diaz is incredible, City are so shook every time he gets the ball. Always produces something, so glad he got an opportunity from the start today — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) April 16, 2022

There was also lots of love for Thiago…

Masterclass from Thiago in the midfield today, what a player? #LFC — Charlotte Coates (@CACoates96) April 16, 2022

Thiago Alcântara That’s the tweet. — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) April 16, 2022

Wembley redemption for Thiago, who clearly isn’t human. — Floyd (@TheFNundy) April 16, 2022

“Awesome performance. Thiago MOM, but lots of good performances out there” – Mataio Viliamu on Facebook.

Thiago Alcântara. that’s it. That’s the tweet. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 16, 2022

Thiago Alcantara. What a game he has played today ? ? ? — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) April 16, 2022

The quadruple is still on…

The quadruple is still on!! — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) April 16, 2022

Quadruple is still on, treble is off – but every chance we'll meet again in Paris #LFC #FACup #MCILIV — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) April 16, 2022

Quadruple is still on; their treble isn’t. These matches are at the literal pinnacle of the sport. And the Reds are fucking mustard. — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) April 16, 2022

These are the fucking days. Unbelievable. These are the dreams I had as a kid ??? the quadruple dream remains alive ahahaha #LFC — Josh Edwards (@JoshTheKopite) April 16, 2022

