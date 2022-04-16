Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 16, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Cup Semi-Final game between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans hail brilliant trio as Reds keep “unbelievable” dream alive

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are into the FA Cup final after a thrilling 3-2 win against Man City, with several Reds players earning huge praise.

Liverpool 3-2 Man City

FA Cup semi-final, Wembley Stadium
April 16, 2022

Goals: Konate 9′, Mane 16′ & 45′; Grealish 47′, Silva 90′

The Reds faced Pep Guardiola’s side for the second time in the space of six days, looking to reach their first FA Cup final since 2012.

An incredible opening 45 minutes saw Liverpool lead 3-0 at the break, with Ibrahima Konate opening the scoring and Sadio Mane scoring a brace.

Jack Grealish pulled a goal back straight after the restart and Bernardo Silva scored in stoppage time, but the Reds held on.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and in This is Anfield’s comments section.

 

There was mass elation after the final whistle…

“Well done Reds, proud of the red men.” – —- on Facebook.

 

Mane and Diaz were exceptional…

 

There was also lots of love for Thiago…

“Awesome performance. Thiago MOM, but lots of good performances out there” – Mataio Viliamu on Facebook.

 

The quadruple is still on…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments