There were some stand-out performances from several Liverpool players in their 3-2 win over Man City, as the Reds reached the FA Cup final and kept alive the quadruple hopes.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men faced another huge game on Saturday afternoon as Wembley hosted the latest clash between Europe’s two best sides.

Liverpool were in dreamland in the first half, leading 3-0 at half-time after Ibrahima Konate‘s headed opener and Sadio Mane‘s double.

Goals from Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva gave City hope in the second half, but the Reds hung on and secured a place in the final next month.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Telegraph, WhoScored, FotMob and the TIA readers.

It was Mane (9.1) who was deemed to be the star man at Wembley as he produced arguably his best performance of the season.

The 30-year-old scored twice, taking his second goal brilliantly, and he excelled in the central role he is starting to make his own.

The Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath described it as an “accomplished performance” by Mane, as he took his tally for the campaign to 18.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan gave the Liverpool legend a perfect 10-out-of-10 rating, saying he was the “driving force” behind the Reds’ win.

In second place was Thiago (8.5), who was a joy to watch in the middle of the park, running the show throughout.

Ian Doyle of the Echo lauded the Spaniard’s “superb range of passing” and claimed his all-round display was “outstanding.”

Taking the bronze medal was Luis Diaz (8.0), as he continues to look a truly great signing after a mesmerising attacking showing.

Durkan said he has “a first touch that was gifted by the football gods”, while Doyle thought he gave Joao Cancelo a “consistently difficult time.”

Mohamed Salah (6.3) got the lowest average rating after another hit-and-miss outing, with his early-season form still deserting him.

The big matches keep coming for Liverpool, with out-of-sorts rivals Man United heading to Anfield on Tuesday evening (8pm BST).