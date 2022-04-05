Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (R) with Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (C) and Naby Keita (L) before the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Naby Keita has Liverpool fans excited for more as Reds “keep the dream alive”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It was a game of two halves for Liverpool but their quality shone when it mattered most to take a 3-1 lead into the second leg against Benfica, with Naby Keita earning praise.

The next instalment of Liverpool’s European adventures saw them return to Portugal, eager to return to Anfield with a positive result and take a step toward the semi-finals.

Ibrahima Konate provided a perfect start with his first goal for the club before Sadio Mane then added the second that was triggered by a sensational Trent Alexander-Arnold pass.

Benfica were lucky that Liverpool’s advantage was only 2-0 at the break and they cashed in on just that, with Darwin Nunez pegging a goal back after Konate missed the ball completely.

It was characteristic of a sloppy showing in the second half, with the Reds seemingly swapped out with doppelgängers at the break having failed to find any rhythm or touch.

But that didn’t stop Luis Diaz from restoring the two-goal buffer with a moment of quality as he combined nicely with Naby Keita, with fans happy to walk away with a healthy lead:

 

Keita received plenty of love for his display…

 

And Reds continue to relish these special days…

Liverpool will be eager to see more of the first-half performance than the second at City and in the weeks to come, that drop-off will not always go unpunished and it is better to be out of the system now,

Ultimately, it was a job well done with a welcome two-goal lead to take back to Anfield, putting the Reds in the driver’s seat for a place in the last four.

But now, eyes will only be cast toward what is to be a defining game of the season as Liverpool meet Man City on Sunday. Into them, Reds!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments