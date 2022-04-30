Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 30, 2022: Liverpool's Naby Keita celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Naby Keita “unbelievable” as Liverpool fans hail another significant ticked box

Goalscoring hero Naby Keita was exceptional in Liverpool’s 1-0 win away to Newcastle, with fans lauding his brilliance and composed strike.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League (34), St James’ Park
April 30, 2022

Goals: Keita 19′

The Reds faced a big test at St James’ Park, with the match coming only two-and-a-half days after the Champions League win over Villarreal.

A much-changed Liverpool side took the lead thanks to Keita’s brilliantly-taken goal, on an impressive afternoon for the Guinean.

Sadio Mane missed a glorious opportunity to double the lead in the second half, firing wide, in one of many half-chances, but Jurgen Klopp‘s side held on and went top of the Premier League.

It made for another result to savour and Liverpool fans were quick to hail Keita’s starring role on social media.

 

The Guinean earned praise for a superb showing, as did a few others…

 

Some also look to Man City with the pressure now on Pep’s side…

“Breathing down Pep’s neck. He is freaking out already.” – James Lim on Facebook.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Fan Comments