Relive Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final triumph from the stands!

A sea of red welcomed Liverpool at Wembley as Jurgen Klopp‘s side marched into the FA Cup final thanks to a 3-2 win over Man City, and there’s now plenty of footage so you can relive it all.

A glorious day of sunshine greeted the Reds in the capital and the heat was matched by Liverpool’s scorching performance in the first 45 minutes.

After travelling down to Wembley in their thousands by any route possible, supporters were duly given a chance to celebrate three times over thanks to Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane.

Klopp described the opening half as “one of the best we ever played” and you’d be hard-pressed to disagree such was the unrelenting manner of the XI.

Man City were never going to sit back and accept the result and they offered plenty to think about in the second 45, but the damage was done and Liverpool are Wembley bound in May.

And those in the stands on Saturday captured some brilliant moments of the triumph, from You’ll Never Walk Alone to goal celebrations:

ALLEZ ALLEZ ALLEZ! pic.twitter.com/6sxHfihQzX — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 16, 2022

Klopp’s fist pumps also proved to be another memorable sight as he sprinted back to deliver what everyone was hoping to see, and you can even see the moment James Milner told him to go:

"Milly told me to do it!" Klopp on his post-match fist pumps ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/HeT37PYo7B — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) April 16, 2022

Klopp & his famous fist pump ??? pic.twitter.com/Qxq3DrMN3P — Stephen Jennings (@Jenko12345) April 16, 2022

The reds are gonna win the FA cup (again) pic.twitter.com/aL7UQBK8Im — A????? (@Akzyy) April 16, 2022

Dua Lipa’s One Kiss was, of course, blasted through the speakers for Reds to revel in:

Fucking unbelievable these tricky reds!!! ? ? Jurgen said to me yeno we’ll win the fucking lot yeno …He said so ? pic.twitter.com/lY0C37IJZl — Kop 305 (@kopite305) April 16, 2022

It doesn’t get any better than that, beating city at Wembley, into another Final with jurgens men??? One kiss is all it takes ? pic.twitter.com/cV9YbNujjG — Harrison Eames (@EamesHarrison) April 16, 2022

#LFC are through to another final. Here's the players after the game before Klopp runs back for his infamous fist-pump. pic.twitter.com/l2oTILRdvD — Sumit (Hip Hop Chronicle) (@hiphopchronicle) April 16, 2022

Can't beat a bit of Dua Lipa after a another Wembley win. Up the Reds ?? pic.twitter.com/3UBxqGtVCl — Paul Ellis (@liverblokelfc) April 16, 2022

And from Thiago handing out his shirt to fans leaving Wembley singing “Jurgen said to me, you know,” it was another memorable afternoon for mighty Reds:

Lovely day under the sun at Wembley ??? onto the final ?? pic.twitter.com/ifkUOUtPNt — Shaz (@ShazKhan97) April 16, 2022

Yesssssssssssss the reds ??????? Jurgen said to me we will win the permier league ? pic.twitter.com/lJR0CbAhxt — Cliff Davies ?????? (@cliffdavies34) April 16, 2022

It’s such a special time and that we have another final to look forward to is simply incredible. What a team. What a manager. What a club!