Relive Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final triumph from the stands!

A sea of red welcomed Liverpool at Wembley as Jurgen Klopp‘s side marched into the FA Cup final thanks to a 3-2 win over Man City, and there’s now plenty of footage so you can relive it all.

A glorious day of sunshine greeted the Reds in the capital and the heat was matched by Liverpool’s scorching performance in the first 45 minutes.

After travelling down to Wembley in their thousands by any route possible, supporters were duly given a chance to celebrate three times over thanks to Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane.

Klopp described the opening half as “one of the best we ever played” and you’d be hard-pressed to disagree such was the unrelenting manner of the XI.

Wembley: Sadio Mane celebrates scoring vs Man City, FA Cup semi final (Image: UK Sports Pics Ltd/Alamy Live News)

Man City were never going to sit back and accept the result and they offered plenty to think about in the second 45, but the damage was done and Liverpool are Wembley bound in May.

And those in the stands on Saturday captured some brilliant moments of the triumph, from You’ll Never Walk Alone to goal celebrations:

Klopp’s fist pumps also proved to be another memorable sight as he sprinted back to deliver what everyone was hoping to see, and you can even see the moment James Milner told him to go:

Dua Lipa’s One Kiss was, of course, blasted through the speakers for Reds to revel in:

And from Thiago handing out his shirt to fans leaving Wembley singing “Jurgen said to me, you know,” it was another memorable afternoon for mighty Reds:

It’s such a special time and that we have another final to look forward to is simply incredible. What a team. What a manager. What a club!

