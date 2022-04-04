From talk over Mo Salah‘s contract to Liverpool Women’s promotion and the trip to Benfica, there was plenty for Jurgen Klopp to discuss as he fronted the media on Monday

Here are five key points from the boss ahead of the Champions League match:

Salah contract talk

Mohamed Salah‘s contract situation is never far from the lips or minds and a few reports on Sunday reignited talk after claims of a breakthrough in negotiations.

But Klopp explained there is “nothing new” to report and that he is “happy” with the situation as it stands as the “decisive parties” continue to talk to one another.

And so it rumbles on, but just how long for?

A FULL squad!

Yes, you read that right. Liverpool have no one occupying the treatment room and it leaves the entire squad for Klopp to select from.

“Yes, full squad available for the game, absolutely,” Klopp confirmed. “Curtis had just a little swelling, disappeared overnight. Same with Joel which was nice because it looked really strange.

“Trent trained now four, five days, not sure exactly, but he’s ready as well.”

It’s come at the perfect time, now to keep it that way!

A tough night ahead

Liverpool are strong favourites in the tie but there is no complacency in the Liverpool camp, even with a few Portuguese experts within the ranks.

“He tried for 10 minutes, I didn’t understand a word,” Klopp joked regarding any inside word from Luis Diaz.

“With Vitor, Pep Lijnders, Diogo and Luis we have specialists of Portuguese football, but we didn’t need any special information, we analyse as normal.

“Benfica is one of the most successful teams in Portugal. This year, maybe not exactly where they want to be in the table, but went far in the Champions League. A proper team.”

Ready for the challenge

With three competitions on the spin and every game a must-win, there is little margin for error but that pressure is not new for Liverpool and it’s all about embracing it.

“We all know one failure, one little misstep, and at least one competition can be gone.

“That’s no problem for us, we’re just ready for the next challenge.”

As Virgil van Dijk has said, enjoy the ride.

Joy for LFC Women!

Liverpool Women clinched the Championship title and secured their place back in the WSL on Sunday and the boss was delighted, offering a fist pump when asked about their success.

“Congratulations! I sent messages yesterday, I was really happy, following the results all the time.

“I’m really happy for the girls and for Matt, it’s a big thing. I met a lot of the girls in the last two or three months.

“It’s a wonderful team, a great coach. Really happy for them to get promoted.

“Obviously, Liverpool in the last years was not famous for treating or dealing with women’s football outstandingly well. But now they are back we have to make sure we use the situation.”

Hear, hear.