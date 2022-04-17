Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 16, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates with the supporters after the FA Cup Semi-Final game between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Thiago continues to leave Liverpool fans mesmerised – “It’s pure art”

Thiago may have been with Liverpool for nearly two seasons now and with 59 appearances but yet he continues to leave you mesmerised and begging for more, and it was no different at Wembley.

After the disappointment that was his League Cup final ending before it began with an injury in the warm-up, Thiago offered up the opposite with a spellbinding performance on Saturday.

The Spaniard was in a league all of his own, seemingly slowing down time at his will to evade City tackles and sending Liverpool forward with one stunning pass after another.

For the 87 minutes that he was on the pitch, Thiago boasted a 92 percent pass accuracy, 11 duels won of 12 and conjured up a beauty of an assist for Sadio Mane‘s second goal and Liverpool’s third.

The No. 6 made the hard things look easy and his no-look passes were on show in all their glory, much to the delight of the Reds faithful who cannot stop talking about his influence:

And even Thiago‘s young son was loving what he was watching!

In a midfield also consisting of Fabinho and Naby Keita, Liverpool were able to run the show against Man City to produce one of the best ever first-half displays.

And it even left Jurgen Klopp saying: “Thiago, top performance, but the whole midfield! That was football, eh.”

Managing Thiago‘s minutes has been significant to keeping him available at the time when Liverpool needs him most, with a 62-minute average across his last nine appearances keeping him ticking over.

With 10, hopefully 11, games remaining this season Thiago will have a lot to say about how it all unfolds for the Reds, so let’s enjoy the show!

