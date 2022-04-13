Liverpool welcome Benfica to Anfield tonight hoping to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds head into tonight’s clash with a 3-1 victory from the first leg, knowing that Villarreal await if they make it to the last four.

With a chance to seal a quadruple this season, progress in the Champions League is essential before the weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Man City, who also take on Atletico Madrid this evening.

The focus is beginning to sharpen with less than two months left of the season, but Jurgen Klopp and his players will only be concerned with Benfica at this point.

For Liverpool, a third Champions League semi-final in five years is up for grabs.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Benfica is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Benfica is being shown live on CBS and Galavision in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Benfica and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Champions League quarter-final decider on the following channels worldwide:

