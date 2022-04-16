It’s Liverpool’s second semi-final of the season and it takes them to Wembley with Man City again the opposition. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide!

This is the Reds’ 52nd game of the season and it’s another huge occasion as Jurgen Klopp‘s side can qualify for the FA Cup final for the first time under the German’s tutelage.

Last week’s league encounter suggests this is to be enough hard-fought battle between the two sides, but while Man City were unable to rotate en masse in midweek, Liverpool made seven changes.

Both head into the match off the back of two successive draws, but a winner must be crowned today by the end of 90 minutes, extra-time or from a penalty shootout.

So, can Liverpool get the job done this afternoon and make it to the FA Cup final? Time to find out!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3.30pm (BST) – or 10.30am in New York, 7.30am in Los Angeles, 12.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 6.30pm in Dubai and 5.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man City is being shown live on BBC One in the UK, and is available to live stream on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Man City and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ FA Cup semi-final clash on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Star+, ESPN Argentina, Paramount+, DAZN, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, ESPN Norte, ESPN, Moja TV, SportKlub 2 Serbia, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet 360, ESPN Chile, Bilibili, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sportklub 2 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 7, Cytavision on the Go, Nova Sport 2, discovery+, 6’eren, Eurosport Player Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, DAZN1, Cosmote Sport 7 HD, Stöð 2 Sport 2, JioTV, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, Sport 2, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, IPKO TVim, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN1 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, ESPN Mexico, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, MaxTV Go, V4, Viaplay Norway, beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD, Eleven Sports 2 Poland, Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen, 111 mio Sports 1, Nova Sport 2, Sportklub 3 Slovenia, DStv App, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, ELTA Sports 2, AIS PLAY, Tivibu Spor 3, Setanta Sports Ukraine, ESPN+, SiriusXM FC, FPT Play

You can follow all the action today and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.