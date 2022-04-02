The international break is over and Liverpool are back in action! A chance to move to the top of the table awaits with a win over Watford. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

After 13 days, Jurgen Klopp‘s side returns for what is the first of eight, possibly nine, games during the month of April – with a chance to move to the top of the table with a win today.

With Man City making the trip to Burnley later today, it could be temporary but it’s a chance that has to be taken ahead of the two clubs meeting next week.

Roy Hodgson’s Watford are the visitors and are currently in a relegation scrap, sitting three points adrift of safety – and they’ve only ever scored two Premier League goals at Anfield.

Can the Reds keep it that way and pile further pressure on Man City with a win?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 10.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Watford is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Watford and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

