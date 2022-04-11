Jurgen Klopp described the match as akin to two heavyweights battling it out and one would find it hard to disagree, but while the Reds are still a point behind there is belief in abundance.

It’s the game that had long been circled and underlined and while Liverpool did not leave the Etihad stadium with the title race to their advantage, they remain close enough to pounce.

The 90 minutes were breathless as the two teams traded goals, from Kevin De Bruyne to Diogo Jota and Gabriel Jesus to Sadio Mane and with seven games remaining, there is still everything to play for.

The Reds were not at their relentless best throughout in part due to nerves and City’s approach, and the manner of his team’s reaction and the final scoreline left “mixed emotions” for Jordan Henderson:

“There are positives to take, but mixed emotions,” the captain told BBC Radio 5Live. “Getting a draw at the Etihad Stadium under normal circumstances isn’t a bad result, but we wanted to come here and win the game to put the last games in our hands, unfortunately, we couldn’t do that. “But we came from behind twice and showed great character, staying in the game. That is important; if they slip up, we have to be ready to pounce. “The big games come thick and fast; there is no time to dwell, you’ve got to learn from this and take it forward and prepare for Benfica.”

There is certainly no time to dwell as a place in the Champions League semi-finals and FA Cup final is on the line over the next five days before league action then resumes.

But Klopp’s side are all on the same page as they refuse to give up the fight, with belief firmly flowing through the squad – as it should:

The message was echoed by the captain and vice-captain, who are ready to “give it everything” in the final weeks of the season:

The advantage may be with Man City but you can never count out this Liverpool side, they just need to ensure they are within striking distance should Pep Guardiola’s side stumble.

It’s far from over and there is plenty to fight for in the league, Champions League and FA Cup, what a position to be in. Benfica next, up the Reds.