Following Liverpool’s progress to the FA Cup final and Champions League semi-finals, the Premier League clash at Southampton is yet to be given a new date.

The Reds are in the final throes of a monumental campaign, and with just over a month left to go, they are still in with a chance of three more trophies.

However, the English football calendar is not designed to accommodate a side into the final of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the Champions League – particularly given the many postponements to the fixture list this term.

Liverpool have seen a number of their games moved for reasons other than injury and illness, too, and one such game is the trip to Southampton.

With Jurgen Klopp‘s side booking their place in the FA Cup final, the St Mary’s clash was forced to be moved, as it was due to take place on the same weekend.

Liverpool Fixtures April 19 – Man United (H)

(H) April 24 – Everton (H)

(H) April 27 – Villarreal (H)

(H) April 30 – Newcastle (A)

(A) May 3 – Villarreal (A)

(A) May 7 – Tottenham (H)

(H) May 10 – Aston Villa (A)

(A) May 14 – Chelsea (N)

(N) May 17/18 – Southampton (A)*

(A)* May 22 – Wolves (H) * Date and kickoff time TBC

Now, the Reds will face Chelsea in the final on May 14, leaving the Premier League, in consultation with the two clubs and broadcaster Sky Sports to find a new date for the league game.

Man United vs. Chelsea has already been confirmed as moving to April 28, but the situation is not so straightforward for Liverpool.

Unlike Chelsea, the Reds are still in the Champions League, meaning almost every midweek and weekend slot is taken up between now and the end of the Premier League season on May 22.

In fact, the only possible dates for Southampton vs. Liverpool are in the week of Monday, May 16.

With the FA Cup final on the Saturday before and the domestic closer on the Sunday, it seems likely that the rearranged fixture will land on either Tuesday, May 17 or Wednesday, May 18.

Full details will be confirmed in due course, once all parties have agreed to the new date and kickoff time, but either way, it stands to a relentless end to the season for Liverpool.

From Sunday’s Merseyside derby and the final league game at home to Wolves, the Reds will play nine times in just 29 days, averaging a game every 3.2 days.

If they reach the Champions League final, which takes place in Paris on May 28, it will be 10 games in 35 – or one every 3.5 days.