There was no Roberto Firmino as Liverpool took their final training session before the trip to Villarreal, but Divock Origi is back for the Champions League decider.

The Reds fly to Spain later on Monday for the second leg of their semi-final, having established a 2-0 lead in the first meeting at Anfield.

Their trip to Villarreal comes four days after the 1-0 victory at Newcastle, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side still in with a chance of picking up three more trophies this month.

Liverpool will be considered favourites at El Madrigal, but will be eager to avoid an upset at the hands of Unai Emery’s Yellow Submarine.

Fortunately, as has become a welcome trend throughout the final weeks of the campaign, Klopp has no new injuries to deal with.

A 25-man squad trained in front of the cameras at Kirkby on Monday, with Origi returning from illness after missing the win at St James’ Park.

However, Firmino is still not available, with the Brazilian’s foot injury – sustained in the closing minutes of the FA Cup semi-final – taking longer than expected to recover.

The No. 9 has already missed the last four games, with Klopp due to provide an update on his fitness during his pre-match press conference at 2pm (BST).

Klopp is likely to make a number of changes for the clash at Villarreal, having shuffled his pack with five alterations for Newcastle, as James Milner, Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota all came in.

Liverpool squad in training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz, Origi, Minamino