Trent Alexander-Arnold has reflected on Jurgen Klopp‘s contract extension, with the Liverpool right-back hoping “those extra two years are just as successful.”

Klopp provided the best news possible for the Reds as he put pen to paper on a two-year extension to his contract last week, tying him to Anfield until 2026.

It was an unexpected development, but one that has been universally embraced among supporters – including Alexander-Arnold himself.

The 23-year-old spoke to journalists on Monday afternoon to preview the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at Villarreal, and was given an opportunity to react to Klopp’s new deal.

“Hopefully, those extra two years are just as successful as the ones we’ve had with him so far,” he said.

“I always feel like it’s been an increase in success over every season we’ve had.

“This season is a special one so far, going into this final run of fixtures and him really making something special for us.

“So it gives us that boost that hopefully we’ve got four more years of these kinds of seasons to come.”

While the squad as a whole is clearly very positive about Klopp’s continued association with the club, Alexander-Arnold insisted there was no party to celebrate the news.

“We were all at home, to be fair,” he revealed.

“It wasn’t a big celebration like ‘the gaffer’s staying for another two years, let’s all have a party!’. It was somewhere in between.

“It’s difficult, I feel like it’s hard for news to really sink in when games are so thick and fast.

“I think there will come a point where we’re able to settle down and be like ‘that was good news for us, that was something we wanted to hear’.

“But I think even the manager wouldn’t have wanted it to distract us or take our focus away from the games, so as I said, we’re very focused on what we need to do.

“The manager hasn’t spoken about it, no one’s really mentioned it, it’s business as usual.

“But in the back of our minds it is another two years and hopefully we will be able to make them successful.”