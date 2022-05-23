Liverpool’s Premier League campaign came to a close with another narrow finish behind Man City, but Andy Robertson remained level headed after another “fantastic season” from the Reds.

It’s a battle of perfection for Man City and Liverpool in the league, with the two setting new standards that are above nitpicking little moments throughout a relentless 38 game season.

A tally of 92 points for Liverpool speaks volumes of their consistency having taken the fight to City to the final day, something not thought possible at the start of the year.

And while the narrow margin to the title stings, for players and fans alike, when one also considers Aston Villa‘s fight at the Etihad, Robertson was spot on in his assessment of the season and what’s to come next.

“It hurts, you kind of wanted Man City to win four, five-nil and that was it done – we obviously got a sniff but I don’t know how the game actually went,” Robertson told NBC Sport at Anfield.

“That’s what City do, the same as last week at West Ham, who were 2-0 up, and I think we’re quite similar in the end, we never give up, and that’s why comebacks happen.

“It’s no coincidence, it’s but quality players showing up in quality moments, keeping their composure and I’m sure the goals were excellent.

“Fair play to Man City, we gave absolutely everything this season.

“You can pick out little games, [moments] here and there, but it’s impossible – we finished on 91 [sic 92] points, fantastic season.

“Two trophies in the bag, we’ve got a cup final next week that we need to pick ourselves up for.

“All credit to Man City, deserving champions and we need to be ready to go next season and we need to be better.

“The last time we got pipped to it we bounced back pretty impressively and we need to be ready to do so next season.

“But we’ve still got a huge game, I think it will be our 64th [sic 63rd] game of the season.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the boys, such a special group and an absolute honour to work with them every day, to play in front of these fans.

“Two trophies in the bag, we’ll go with everything we’ve got to Paris.

“We have to try and win it and if we do that, then I’m sure when we’re sitting back in the sun loungers we can look back and have a smile on our faces.

“Today is tough, but next week we’ll be good to go.”

To Paris, we go.