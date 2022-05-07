Liverpool end the day top of the table, but it wasn’t the result they really wanted against Tottenham, dropping two points ahead of Man City vs. Newcastle.

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham

Premier League (35), Anfield

May 7, 2022

Goals: Diaz 73′; Son 56′

Some massive nights

You could cut the atmosphere with a knife. A mixture of tension, expectancy and, towards the end, some desperation.

It’s better to be in this situation at the end of the season than not, where every game means something and there is plenty to play for, but there is still disappointment at not getting the required result.

Tottenham tried to take the life out of the game, and during intervals in the second half succeeded in doing so.

Liverpool switched to a 2-4-4 formation, leaving just Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk back. This left them open on the counter-attack but Spurs looked happy with a point.

Only five minutes were added, but by this time Liverpool looked out of ideas and out of steam. They will now re-energise ahead of some more massive games in this eventful season.

Atmospheric Anfield

It was a lively opening to the game, not just on the pitch but in the stands too. Allez, Allez, Allez was played before You’ll Never Walk Alone prior to kickoff, a nod to Liverpool’s progress to the Champions League final.

But there was a job to be done here, too, and the crowd wanted to play their part. Anfield isn’t always loud for Premier League games, but it was here.

It was strange that the Spurs fans asked ‘is this the Emirates?’, and ‘where’s your famous atmosphere?’, as Anfield was loud.

It might have been the late Saturday kickoff, the day of sunshine or the importance of the game but, let’s face it, there’s plenty for Liverpool fans to shout about regardless of at this moment in time.

Anfield was at its loudest, to that point, directly after the Spurs goal, as the Kop responded to try to lift the team.

It was even louder after Luis Diaz‘s equaliser, and the crowd certainly did all they could as the team pushed for a winner.

Even after the game finished 1-1, there were loud cheers for the players and Klopp at the end.

No Origi

If you would fancy one Liverpool player to grab a late winner it would have been Divock Origi.

No explanation is needed as to why he was the man for the job, everyone is aware of his past heroics, but Klopp didn’t turn to him.

Diogo Jota was brought on with just over an hour gone, with the other sub, Kostas Tsimikas replacing the out-of-sorts Andy Robertson, more understandable.

Naby Keita was introduced to add a more attacking element to the midfield, replacing defensive midfielder Fabinho. Though he has played well recently, he added little here.

As crosses swung into the box, it felt like a more traditional presence was needed around the six-yard box, but Origi was not one of the three subs.

The last great test

Antonio Conte’s side defended deep looking to break forward on the counter-attack when they won the ball.

It’s a tactic often used by sides further down the table who are looking not to lose rather than to win, but few of those have the talents Spurs have.

A front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and impressive new signing Dejan Kulusevski has the potential to be one of the most dangerous front lines in the league after Liverpool’s own.

And given the way Chelsea have been playing, Spurs are in the argument as being the third-best team in the league.

While the remaining league games are only potential banana skins, this was the last great test.

Will a point from it be enough to consider this test passed? That remains to be seen.

Relying on others

Liverpool are relying on results elsewhere if they are to have a chance of taking the Premier League title from Man City this season.

There is no real obvious fixture where City will drop points, especially as the league is their only focus now having been knocked out of the Champions League, but anything can happen as other teams have their own fights to fight.

Already a point behind City before kickoff, the league was already out of Liverpool’s hands anyway, it just feels even more so now.

There are two cup finals to come, and there’s now no doubt every league game will need winning if they have to even have a chance of overtaking City, so these will be cup finals too.