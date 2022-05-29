Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Calvin Harris the parade DJ as Liverpool fans get ready to “show some love”

Liverpool fans are embracing the opportunity to celebrate Jurgen Klopp‘s side on Sunday, with the heartbreak of Paris not enough to detract from an incredible season.

The season may have ended with heartbreak in Paris, but Liverpool have provided plenty of reasons to celebrate this season and Sunday represents a chance to do just that.

With the Liverpool Women showing off their Championship title, it makes it a trio of trophies that will be paraded throughout the city alongside the men’s League Cup and FA Cup.

Reds are lining up the streets along the 13.5km route in their numbers, in an incredible show of support that will not be lost on Klopp’s side.

Rivals will say what they want, but Klopp rightly said: “It’s all about us, what we want to celebrate. It’s not for other people and I couldn’t care less. It’s just for us, for Liverpool FC, for the people.”

Notably, Calvin Harris is to be DJing the parade, which starts at 4pm, as fans get ready to welcome the Reds home with some nice tunes to go along with it!

And on social media, many welcomed the chance to celebrate what has been a remarkable season:

Up the Reds!

