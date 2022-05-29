Liverpool fans are embracing the opportunity to celebrate Jurgen Klopp‘s side on Sunday, with the heartbreak of Paris not enough to detract from an incredible season.

The season may have ended with heartbreak in Paris, but Liverpool have provided plenty of reasons to celebrate this season and Sunday represents a chance to do just that.

With the Liverpool Women showing off their Championship title, it makes it a trio of trophies that will be paraded throughout the city alongside the men’s League Cup and FA Cup.

Reds are lining up the streets along the 13.5km route in their numbers, in an incredible show of support that will not be lost on Klopp’s side.

Rivals will say what they want, but Klopp rightly said: “It’s all about us, what we want to celebrate. It’s not for other people and I couldn’t care less. It’s just for us, for Liverpool FC, for the people.”

Notably, Calvin Harris is to be DJing the parade, which starts at 4pm, as fans get ready to welcome the Reds home with some nice tunes to go along with it!

And on social media, many welcomed the chance to celebrate what has been a remarkable season:

Back in Liverpool. Not ready to think or talk about the game, but more than ready to show some love to this team at the parade. Heading the Fiveways shortly. Up the Reds! — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) May 29, 2022

?? The Liverpool squad have arrived! Jurgen Klopp first on the bus. We should be on our way very shortly,9 Miles around the city centre finishing on The Strand #LFC pic.twitter.com/SecPZrcqlu — Radio City News (@RadioCityNews) May 29, 2022

At least 3 hours until the parade reaches town, and the Strand is already buzzing. Up the reds ? pic.twitter.com/MpLK4zjoXm — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) May 29, 2022

The Strand getting busy to give the men and women’s team the welcome and celebration they deserve. Any opposition fans commenting are just jealous of all the fun we have?? — Harriet Prior (@HarrietEPrior) May 29, 2022

Just on the way to the start of the bus parade route @LiverpoolFCW are joining the celebrations today after their championship winning season #LFC #parade pic.twitter.com/RoewF93RQ0 — Paul Doward (@PaulDowardRadio) May 29, 2022

A truly magnificent gesture by @LFC to invite 2 of our volunteers to participate in todays parade. Thank you for all of your support you have ensured that "We've Never Walked Alone" #YNWA #RightToFood pic.twitter.com/WG7oe910TT — FANS SUPPORTING FOODBANKS #RightToFood (@SFoodbanks) May 29, 2022

?? @LiverpoolFCW are on their way to the parade, celebrating their Women’s Championship title win #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/xQXeOEKRow — CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) May 29, 2022

This parade is going to be like therapy, I can feel it. Still feels like we haven't properly been able to celebrate the title between fans and players, so that makes it a bit extra special. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 29, 2022

Excitement is building! Almost time for the parade to begin ?? pic.twitter.com/z0PyTZwQEo — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) May 29, 2022

Up the Reds!