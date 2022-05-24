Liverpool were a relentless force in the Premier League once more and while they fell agonisingly short in the title race, it was a remarkable season nonetheless.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side knows each and every season battling it out with Man City is defined by perfection, with the bar having been set extremely high for years now.

The final tally would not end up in Liverpool’s favour, but there can be no denying this was another campaign to be proud of for the Reds with another 90+ point campaign to their name.

It stings but the Reds are a special side and we are lucky to be able to bear witness to their incredible feats.

With another league season having come to a close, here is the Reds’ season in numbers.

27

The total number of players used throughout the 38 games.

92

Points collected, the third most in Liverpool’s history.

17

Different goalscorers throughout the campaign: Salah, Mane, Jota, Firmino, Fabinho, Diaz, Robertson, Van Dijk, Minamino, Origi, Keita, Matip, Henderson, Alexander-Arnold, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Jones

It equals the club record set in 1911/12, 2015/16 and 2019/2020.

19

Games undefeated at Anfield.

94

The number of goals scored, the second-most of any team in the league.

26

Total goals conceded, joint-fewest in the league with Man City.

19

Longest unbeaten run, set from the draw at Chelsea to the win against Wolves on the final day.

22

The goals scored between 76 and 90 minutes, the most of any 15-minute period for the Reds.

36

Total goal contributions from Mohamed Salah, 23 goals and 13 assists – his second-highest return since his debut season.

It saw him collect both the Premier League Golden Boot, shared with Tottenham‘s Son Heung-min, and the Playmaker of the Year awards.

1

The number of red cards dished out to a Liverpool player, that being Andy Robertson at Tottenham.

18

The number of players given at least one yellow card throughout the duration of the season.

2

The number of defeats, the fewest of any side in the league.

21

The number of clean sheets, 20 for Alisson – enough to share the Golden Glove with Man City‘s Ederson – and one for Caoimhin Kelleher.

28

The number of times Liverpool tasted victory, one less than league leaders Man City.

20

Points won from losing positions, the most of any other Premier League side this season.

19

The total number of players credited with an assist, including Alisson!

9

Players used in the Premier League that did not feature in a defeat.

1

Incredible season.