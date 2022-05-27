Liverpool are on the way to Paris for the Champions League final, with 26 players boarding a flight at John Lennon Airport as Jurgen Klopp‘s travelling squad.

The Reds take on Real Madrid at the Stade de France on Saturday night, looking to bring home a seventh European Cup in the club’s history.

It comes at the end of an incredible campaign for Liverpool, with the FA Cup and League Cup trophies already sealed and a victory parade in the city booked for Sunday.

However, the final will almost certainly be a tough one after Real overcame PSG, Chelsea and Man City in the knockout stages, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Rodrygo in fine form.

Liverpool’s travelling squad for the clash in Paris has now been confirmed, with Thiago among those on the flight as he works towards full fitness after an Achilles injury.

A total of 26 players flew from John Lennon Airport around lunchtime, with 23 of those set to make the matchday selection for the final.

Divock Origi was part of the travelling squad but is not expected to be involved on Saturday, with the Belgian having suffered a muscle injury last weekend.

But otherwise it is a fully fit Liverpool side, bolstered by the availability of Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah after recent setbacks.

Young centre-back Rhys Williams made the flight as part of the first team, with the 21-year-old likely to support the core group along with the likes of Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adrian.

Shortly after the Reds land in Paris, a pre-match press conference will take place at the Stade de France, kicking off at 3.45pm (BST).

Klopp will speak to the press as usual, with the manager to be joined by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Liverpool squad for the Champions League final

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, R.Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Origi*, Minamino

* Expected to miss out due to the injury.