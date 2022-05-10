Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Aston Villa: 5 changes as Jones starts

Jurgen Klopp has made another five changes to his Liverpool side for tonight’s clash with Aston Villa, with a strong lineup tasked with securing the win in Birmingham.

After a damaging 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Saturday night, the Reds have it all to do and more as they look to end the Premier League with three consecutive wins.

Villa are tonight’s opposition and host Liverpool on the back of two victories of their own, with Steven Gerrard steering his side towards a positive conclusion.

Only three days on from the last game and with the FA Cup final to come, Klopp has rotated his side for the trip to Villa Park.

Alisson starts behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Fabinho remains in the No. 6 role, with Curtis Jones and Naby Keita joining in the more advanced midfield spots.

Finally, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota make up the front three.

Notably, Mohamed Salah is named on the bench, as too a returning Roberto Firmino after a six-game absence with a foot injury.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Nakamba, Douglas Luiz; Coutinho, Ings, Watkins

Substitutes: Olsen, Chambers, Chrisene, Young, Iroegbunam, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Buendia, Traore

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Jones, Keita; Mane, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Milner, Thiago, Henderson, Origi, Salah, Firmino

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.

FA Cup Final 2022 Souvenir Matchday Programme

Get the historic souvenir Chelsea vs. Liverpool FA Cup Final 2022 programme, with worldwide delivery.

ORDER NOW

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments