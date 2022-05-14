It’s cup final time once more for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to his side as they aim to lift the club’s first FA Cup since 2006.

The day is finally here, 10 years after the last FA Cup final appearance and Liverpool are back and looking to add an eighth cup to their collection.

And less than three months after their previous trophy triumph, Liverpool again meets Chelsea in the showpiece in what is the fourth meeting between Klopp and Thomas Tuchel’s sides this season.

With Fabinho‘s absence enforced due to injury, Klopp has shuffled his midfield pack in what is a strong XI for the Reds on this sunny spring afternoon.

Alisson‘s run in the FA Cup continues behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Jordan Henderson takes up the No. 6 role in midfield, with Thiago and Naby Keita starting alongside the captain.

And Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz make up the front three today.

Klopp has a strong bench to turn to this afternoon with five substitutions available to him from a nine-man bench.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Jones, Milner, Jota, Firmino, Origi

Chelsea: Mendy; Rudiger, Silva, Chalobah; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Lukaku, Mount

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Saul, Werner, Ziyech