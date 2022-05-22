Divock Origi paid an emotional tribute to Liverpool as his time with the club draws to a close, having been given a guard of honour by his team-mates at Anfield.

Origi is set to depart Liverpool on the expiry of his contract on July 1, with a free transfer to AC Milan in the process of being finalised.

It will mark the end of an eight-year spell for the Belgian on Merseyside, during which time he made 175 appearances, scoring 41 goals and creating a number of legendary moments.

The striker was ruled out of the Premier League closer at home to Wolves due to a muscle injury, but was given a guard of honour after the 3-1 victory to mark his service to the club.

Speaking to LFCTV on the pitch, Origi savoured the moment.

“Honestly, I feel honoured. It was an honour to be able to play here at Anfield, with the team, staff, fans,” he said.

“It’s been an honour.

“You have to experience Liverpool. They told me it was a special club and I’ve been able to see it so much.

“There are so many moments, even behind the scenes at Melwood, so many team-mates, moments, fans, finals, cups, challenges when it was tough, us fighting back.

“It’s something you will take with you for life. I’ll be able to share these moments with my kids after. It’s been a joy.

“I lived in the city as well for a couple of years, in the middle of the city, so I know what it means after a derby day when you score, the people, all the taxi drivers.

“It’s really part of who I am. That’s why it’s so special. I’m just so happy that I’ve been able to play my part for this beautiful club.”

There was a disappointment that Origi could not take part in the final-day win, but the 27-year-old took a typically laid-back approach to the situation.

“I had a little injury, still assessing it, but unfortunately as happens in football, probably the season will be finished,” he continued.

“So I just tried to be here, soak it in, because it’s an unbelievable atmosphere.

“The last home game, so many memories here. It’s been a joy.”

But while Origi has been an exemplary squad player for much of his time under Jurgen Klopp, he gave an indication of his decision to leave as he discussed his frustration at a lack of starts.

“Honestly, for me – I can say it now – after every game you feel frustrated when you don’t play, you feel hurt,” Origi admitted.

“But beyond that, I always try to put the team first.

“I always tried to transform that and know that there’s a higher purpose, know that we have an unbelievable coach who makes the right decisions.

“We need to win games and in my time here we won so many games. Being able to support the first team has been my thing.

“I wanted to play but in the end I knew there was a higher purpose. I feel like my purpose is done here at Liverpool.”

Origi is due to join the Serie A champions, with AC Milan wrapping up the title on Sunday, but it will be difficult to forge the same bond as he did at Liverpool.

“I know that after my career I’ll come and watch games for sure. The club is forever in my heart,” he said.

“I just wish the club continues to grow and keeps being Liverpool as it is. For sure I’ll be back. I’ll be back.”