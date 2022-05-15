Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Every Liverpool player with the FA Cup trophy – in photos!

Liverpool clinched their eighth FA Cup on Saturday, through a penalty shootout win over Chelsea, seeing Jurgen Klopp and his players lift a sixth trophy.

The Reds overcame Chelsea for the second time in a major cup final this season as Alisson denied Mason Mount and Kostas Tsimikas struck the winner from the spot.

It saw Klopp become only the second manager in the history of English football to win a grand slam of the top-flight title, the European Cup, the FA Cup and the League Cup with the same club.

He follows only Sir Alex Ferguson in doing so, with Klopp undoubtedly one of the greatest managers ever to lead Liverpool.

While the focus must quickly shift to the Premier League and a trip to Southampton, triumph in the FA Cup final allowed for memorable scenes on the pitch at Wembley, as the players lifted the trophy.

Here is every Liverpool player pictured holding the FA Cup after the 6-5 shootout victory over Chelsea.

 

Jordan Henderson

2J8AE8J Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy after winning the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 14, 2022.

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold kisses the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Mo Salah

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah lifts the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Kostas Tsimikas

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates with the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates with the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

James Milner & Jordan Henderson

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's James Milner (L) and captain Jordan Henderson (R) celebrate with the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Naby Keita

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Naby Keita lifts the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Alisson

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates with the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Roberto Firmino

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino kisses the trophy as he celebrates after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Roberto Firmino, Alisson & Fabinho

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's (L-R) Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrate with the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Virgil van Dijk

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk lifts the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Ibrahima Konate

 

Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk & Joel Matip

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's (L-R) Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip celebrates with the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Naby Keita

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Naby Keita lifts the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Sadio Mane

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates with the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Luis Diaz

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz lifts the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Harvey Elliott

 

Jurgen Klopp

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp lifts the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

The backroom staff

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and his staff celebrate with the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

And the rest of the squad!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson and his team-mates celebrate with the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006 and now 2022.

Liverpool, eight-time FA Cup winners and already on a double this season.

