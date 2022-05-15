Liverpool clinched their eighth FA Cup on Saturday, through a penalty shootout win over Chelsea, seeing Jurgen Klopp and his players lift a sixth trophy.

The Reds overcame Chelsea for the second time in a major cup final this season as Alisson denied Mason Mount and Kostas Tsimikas struck the winner from the spot.

It saw Klopp become only the second manager in the history of English football to win a grand slam of the top-flight title, the European Cup, the FA Cup and the League Cup with the same club.

He follows only Sir Alex Ferguson in doing so, with Klopp undoubtedly one of the greatest managers ever to lead Liverpool.

While the focus must quickly shift to the Premier League and a trip to Southampton, triumph in the FA Cup final allowed for memorable scenes on the pitch at Wembley, as the players lifted the trophy.

Here is every Liverpool player pictured holding the FA Cup after the 6-5 shootout victory over Chelsea.

Jordan Henderson

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Mo Salah

Kostas Tsimikas

James Milner & Jordan Henderson

Naby Keita

Alisson

Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino, Alisson & Fabinho

Virgil van Dijk

Ibrahima Konate

Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk & Joel Matip

Naby Keita

Sadio Mane

Luis Diaz

Harvey Elliott

Jurgen Klopp

The backroom staff

And the rest of the squad!

1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006 and now 2022.

Liverpool, eight-time FA Cup winners and already on a double this season.