Jurgen Klopp provided a key injury update and discussed the criticism of Liverpool fans booing, as he looked ahead to the must-win trip to Southampton on Tuesday.

Here are five key points from the boss ahead of the trip to St Mary’s.

Key fitness update

Both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk limped out of Saturday’s FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea, leading to immediate concern surrounding their involvement in the Champions League final.

Neither are likely to start on Tuesday night, with a more realistic target being the visit of Wolves on Sunday, and Klopp expects to “make a lot of decisions” over the rest of his lineup.

“When the boys arrive today, I have to make a lot of decisions, but we will line up a team to try to win at Southampton,” he said.

“That is our job. The 30 extra minutes [on Saturday] made a big difference. We have to see.”

Meanwhile, the German encouragingly added that Fabinho is doing “very well” in his own injury recovery, but won’t be available at St Mary’s.

Klopp not hopeful of Villa favour

Man City‘s 2-2 draw away to West Ham has given Liverpool hope in the title race, with victory on Tuesday taking them to within one point ahead of the final day.

That would then lead to the Steven Gerrard narrative taking over for the week, as the Reds legend looks to do his boyhood club the biggest favour imaginable on Sunday.

Klopp admitted that he wasn’t expecting City to drop points at home to Villa, however, especially given their ability to bounce back from poor results.

“I don’t know when the last time they dropped points twice in a week was, historically,” Klopp added.

“I don’t expect City to drop points, but in an ideal world, we go into Sunday one point behind.”

Not a medal for everyone!

Liverpool’s players celebrated their FA Cup win wildly, having been handed their medals after the game – something that they will treasure for the rest of their lives.

Unfortunately, in true FA fashion, there were only so many to go around, meaning some of Klopp’s squad weren’t given one.

“Dear FA please send us some more medals! I don’t know why the number is restricted,” Klopp half-joked.

How do they not think these things through? It’s extraordinary.

Perfect response to fans booing

A huge amount was made of Liverpool’s fans booing the national anthem at Wembley – wouldn’t it be nice if the media got angrier about more important things?

Klopp gave a typically measured answer when he was quizzed about his thoughts on the situation, sticking up for his supporters:

“Our people wouldn’t do it if there was no reason. It is something historical. “The majority of our support are wonderful people. Really smart, go through lows and highs. They wouldn’t do it without reason.”

The man never misses a step.

Frustration over scheduling

It could be a fatigued Liverpool who take to the field at St Mary’s, given the physical exertions of the squad at Wembley.

Klopp has voiced his frustration about the scheduling of games in the past and the quick turnaround for the Southampton game has clearly irked him.

“We could have played Wednesday but can’t because of the Europa League final, right? Ahhh, UEFA, my friends!” he said.

“We could have played Thursday. I have to sit here and say this. Nobody thinks about it apart from me – 120 minutes on Saturday, then we play Tuesday. Come on.”