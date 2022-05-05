Liverpool’s storied association with AC Milan could be set to expand, at least from a distance, with FSG investors now launching a bid to purchase the Italian club.

Back in March, RedBird Capital Partners founder Gerry Cardinale confirmed plans to “add other teams” to the Fenway Sports Group portfolio, with “everything in play.”

This came a year after RedBird’s $750 million investment into FSG, securing an 11 percent stake in the ownership group and ensuring influence on their board of directors.

RedBird themselves have remained busy in acquiring other clubs, namely French side Toulouse, and they could now be set for their most significant move into football yet.

According to Sky News, RedBird have launched a late bid to take over AC Milan, who are currently up for sale with an expected value of over €1 billion (£852 million).

With Bahrain investor Investcorp now seeing their exclusivity clause expire in talks with existing AC Milan owners Elliott Management, Cardinale’s group have now made an approach.

Though it is said to be “unclear” whether a deal was close, it is predicted that “an agreement could be struck within days.”

RedBird are described as “one of the world’s most prolific investors in elite sports,” with their ambitions high as they branch out throughout the United States, India and Europe.

Whether a potential takeover at the San Siro would affect RedBird’s connection with FSG, or that of between Liverpool and AC Milan, is uncertain.

But the mutual interests could boost any partnerships in the future, particularly when it comes to aspects such as pre-season friendlies and possibly even transfer negotiations.