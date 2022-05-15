Liverpool transfer target Jarrod Bowen struck twice as West Ham held Man City to a 2-2 draw on Sunday, keeping the title race alive into the final week.

After dropping points in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham, followed by back-to-back wins for Man City, it seemed all but over for the Reds in the Premier League.

But ahead of clashes with Southampton and Wolves, hopes have remained that City could slip up, with their final two games coming away to West Ham and at home to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

While it was not as emphatic as initially hoped, the result that unfolded at the London Stadium on Sunday still serves as a big boost to Liverpool.

It was a favourite of Jurgen Klopp‘s, Bowen, that put the Hammers 2-0 up in the first half, only to be pegged back by Jack Grealish and a Vladimir Coufal own goal.

Then, with Craig Dawson bringing down Gabriel Jesus in the area, Riyad Mahrez had the chance to all but wrap up the title from the spot.

Only for Lukasz Fabianski to make the save.

City were left to settle for a draw, then, extending their lead at the top of the table to four points but with only one game remaining against Villa.

Where does it leave Liverpool?

Well, firstly, they still have a job to do at Southampton on Tuesday night, with a heavily rotated side expected for the trip to St Mary’s.

But City’s slip-up certainly opens the door for the title race to realistically go down to the final day, perhaps even without the need to overtake on goal difference.

If Liverpool are able to pick up wins against Southampton and Wolves, and City lose or draw to Villa, the title will be theirs.

Were City to lose at the Etihad on the final day, but the Reds draw one of their final two games, it would take a big swing in terms of goal difference to bring the title back to Anfield.

For now, let’s focus on Southampton and another big challenge after the FA Cup final.