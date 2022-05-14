Jordan Henderson had made Liverpool history by becoming the first captain to lift six different trophies for the club.

Since arriving in 2011, Henderson has experienced a rollercoaster of a journey at the club and has proved his doubters wrong at every turn.

The 31-year-old has had his fair share of adversity throughout his eleven years at Anfield but is now the face of an era that will forever be etched into history.

Having taken over the captain’s armband from Steven Gerrard, Henderson has forged his own path as the leader of the club and has excelled in doing so – on the pitch and off it.

And 10 years on from his first FA Cup final, which ended with heartache, Henderson was on the victorious side this time around as Liverpool, again, overcame Chelsea in a penalty shootout.

It is significant in a number of ways, but for Henderson, it means that he is now the first Liverpool captain in history to lift six different trophies. Unbelievable.

The Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, Premier League, League Cup and now the FA Cup – that’s some collection!

Each has been given its own Henderson shuffle treatment, whether that be at Anfield or Wembley, Madrid or Istanbul.

With an illustrious list of captains that preceded him, it’s an incredible feat and a testament to Henderson that he has now won everything there is to win with Liverpool.

But the job will not be finished there, far from it!