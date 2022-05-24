Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, November 12, 2021: England's substitute Trent Alexander­Arnold during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifying Group I match between England and Albania at Wembley Stadium. England won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Jordan Henderson left out of England squad – leaves 1 Liverpool representative

England have four fixtures scheduled in the immediate aftermath of a gruelling season, but Jordan Henderson is to play no part having not been named in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

With no summer tournament, international fixtures are aplenty at the end of the 2021/22 season with World Cup qualifiers, friendlies and Nations League games all on the agenda.

For England, their schedule involves a quartet of UEFA Nations League fixtures against Hungary (June 4 and 14), Germany (June 7) and Italy (June 11).

Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool’s sole representative in Southgate’s squad for the summer with Henderson missing out, although the right-back could have his schedule managed.

It can be seen as a positive from a Liverpool perspective that Henderson has been omitted having featured in more games (56) than his club teammates this season, with one left to play.

The England manager said as much on the release of his team selection: “He’s played 60+ games and is 32 years old. I don’t need to know any more about him.

“Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is still going. He will probably be with us for the first part of the camp and then we think that will probably be enough for him.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 22, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson looks dejected after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The first Three Lions game comes a week after the Champions League final in Paris, as part of a schedule of four games in 10 days.

Southgate will no doubt rotate his 27-man squad, which includes West Ham‘s Jarrod Bowen and Roma’s Tammy Abraham, following the rigours of the 2021/22 campaign on his players at club level.

The Nations League is a competition that Jurgen Klopp thinks is “one of the most ridiculous ideas in the world of football,” as it only increases the demand on the players.

England squad for June internationals

LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, November 12, 2021: England's Trent Alexander­Arnold during the pre-match warm-up before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifying Group I match between England and Albania at Wembley Stadium. England won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Guehi, James, Justin, Maguire, Stones, Timori, Trippier, Walker, White

Midfielders: Bellingham, Gallagher, Mount, Philipps, Rice, Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Abraham, Bowen, Foden, Grealish, Kane, Saka, Sterling

