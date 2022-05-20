Jurgen Klopp has lauded “Liverpool legend” Divock Origi as he confirmed the striker’s departure this summer and reflected on an “outstanding” player and person.

Origi has delivered countless times in the most crucial of moments, solidifying his place in the hearts of the Reds faithful and in the history books.

He may not have been a consistent presence in Klopp’s XI, but in the moments he was on the pitch he delivered magic that created memories to last a lifetime.

And with his contract coming to an end this summer and an expected switch to AC Milan, Klopp spoke glowingly of the Belgian ahead of his confirmed Anfield farewell on Sunday.

“Yes, I expect Div to get a special reception, farewell,” Klopp told reporters after confirming Origi’s departure. “He is and will be, for me, forever a Liverpool legend.

“One of the most important players I ever had, that sounds completely strange with the amount of games he had but it was, and is, a pure joy to work together with him.

“It’s not over yet just because it’s the last Premier League game, but, yes, he deserves all the good thoughts we can generate for his future.

“Wherever he will go he will be successful, 100 percent. An outstanding player, an outstanding boy.

“Everybody in the team absolutely loves him because he’s just a relaxed, loveable guy.

“It will be a harsh moment when he actually leaves because for us it will not be now, but whenever it will be it will be hard.

“Since I’m here, Div is here. I remember so many things when I think about Div.

“Important goals, bad injuries – ups and downs – and he is a Liverpool legend, no doubt.”

Heartfelt words from the manager echoed those of Jordan Henderson‘s programme notes, with the captain saying: “I will certainly be celebrating Divock and wishing him all the best for the future.”