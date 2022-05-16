Jurgen Klopp has responded to ongoing speculation over a move for Kylian Mbappe, admitting his interest but ruling Liverpool out of “these battles.”

Mbappe’s contract situation at Paris Saint-Germain is set to be determined in the near future, with the striker into the final weeks of his current deal.

The French club are understandably eager to tie him down for the long term, but the player himself has yet to commit as Real Madrid line up a marquee free transfer.

Liverpool have been continually linked with the 23-year-old, too, with reports in France suggesting Mbappe had been subject to an approach from Merseyside.

In his extended press conference ahead of the Reds’ trip to Southampton, Klopp was asked whether Liverpool were involved in talks over Mbappe’s future.

Understandably, given he described the figures surrounding Erland Haaland’s move from Borussia Dortmund as “crazy,” the manager was quick to rule a transfer out.

“Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind!” he told reporters on Monday.

“Actually nothing to say about that. Between Kylian and Liverpool, it’s all set. It’s all fine.

“We of course like him, if we didn’t like him we’d have to question ourselves.

“But we are not, we cannot, be part of these battles.

“There must be other clubs involved but that’s fine. He’s still a great player.”

It is no surprise that Liverpool are not considering a deal for Mbappe, who despite becoming a free agent on the expiry of his deal with PSG would command a bank-breaking package to secure his services.

Not only would the France international require a salary way above Liverpool’s current wage structure, but eight-figure signing-on and agent fees would also be expected.

That is simply not how Liverpool operate under Fenway Sports Group, and Klopp is clearly comfortable working within those restrictions.

Whether these latest comments have any bearing on negotiations over a new contract for Mohamed Salah, however, remains to be seen.