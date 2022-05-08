Jurgen Klopp has attracted attention for his comments regarding Tottenham‘s “kind of football,” but, again, many have got the wrong end of the stick.

It was a frustrating night for Liverpool as Tottenham kept a rigid defensive shape with counter-attacking firmly on their mind, leaving the Reds the task of picking them apart.

Tottenham finished with 35 percent of the possession and eight shots to Liverpool’s 22, but the statistic that mattered most read 1-1 to leave Klopp somewhat frustrated post-match, as expected.

The Reds, at times, played into Spurs’ hands in allowing the visitors to play the clock, but Conte’s set-up was ultimately the antithesis of Klopp’s.

And when asked for his opinion on Tottenham‘s defensive set-up, Klopp gave his opinion and made it clear it was his “personal problem” that he cannot coach that way.

“I am sorry, I am the wrong person to for that [Spurs’ defending], I don’t like this kind of football. But that is my personal problem,” Klopp told reporters.

“I think they are world-class and I think they should do more for the game.

“The game against Liverpool, they have 36 percent possession. But that is my problem. I cannot coach it. So that is why I cannot do it.

“World-class players, [who] block all the balls. Really difficult. Atletico Madrid is doing it. Fine, whatever, absolutely fine, it’s just I can’t [coach it].

“But yes, I respect everything they do. But it’s not me.”

It is no secret that Klopp has his own views on how football should be played and yet when asked for his opinion, which he offers, it is then twisted into him being deemed to be ‘sour’ with a ‘sore loser’ mentality.

#thfc Re Klopp’s comments, “I don’t like like, I can’t coach it” is fair enough. It’s not his style. But to suggest there’s only one way of using world class players feels like sour grapes, particularly when the approach has got so much from Kane and Son. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) May 7, 2022

Do some just expect him to say what they want him to and forget his own opinion?

He acknowledged that Spurs were “world-class” in their own right, just that their approach is not for him as his view on how football is to be played differs significantly.

After such a result it was not going to be all smiles and Klopp is entitled to be frustrated all the while sharing an opinion that was always set up to get the reaction it duly received.