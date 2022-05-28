Sir Kenny Dalglish greeted over 50,000 supporters from the stage at Liverpool’s fan zone in Paris, as incredible scenes unfold before the Champions League final.

It is mere hours until the Reds kick off at the Stade de France, and the excitement is building throughout Paris as thousands of fans await the final.

Though Liverpool take on one of the biggest clubs in Europe in Real Madrid, it is no surprise that the supporters outweigh their Spanish counterparts in the French capital.

And the sights and sounds of the Liverpool fan zone, located on the Cours de Vincennes – 13km from the stadium – were amazing as 50,000 Reds packed in to party.

With performances from Jamie Webster, the Lightning Seeds and John Power among others, a sea of red belted their way through the repertoire of songs and chants.

There was even an appearance from the King himself, with Dalglish joining Power on the stage to wave to supporters during a rendition of The Fields of Anfield Road.

It was an apt moment as Power sang the words “we watched the King Kenny play” and the crowd returned “and could he play!”

A series of posts from French journalist Paul Guyonnet on Twitter gave an idea of the scale of the fan zone, with 50,000 supporters stretching way back as they took in the atmosphere leading up to the final.

Meanwhile, updates from the club, organisers BOSS Night and supporters in the fan zone showed what it was like to be there:

One kiss is all it takes ? #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/qReO8g4xh1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2022

I’m so glad… ? The atmosphere is building at our #UCLfinal fan meeting point ? pic.twitter.com/RZAZsCl5XU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2022

Thought Madrid was crazy but this is on a different level. #LFC pic.twitter.com/M9BiOa92zB — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 28, 2022

