Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

King Kenny & “Tsimi, Tsimi, Tsimi” – Liverpool’s fan park is in full swing!

Liverpool supporters have flocked to the fan zone in Paris, with thousands of fans creating incredible scenes in the build-up to the Champions League final.

With Liverpool to meet Real Madrid later in the day at the Stade de France, Paris turned red as supporters arrived in their droves looking to push Jurgen Klopp‘s side to victory.

Tens of thousands have made the journey to experience the unique atmosphere that only a European Cup final can bring about, and what a sight it is.

The fan zone in the southeast of Paris, on Cours de Vincennes, is a sea of red as far as the eye can see – and the day is still young!

The atmosphere is certainly building but fans are experiencing long waits to get into the area due to checks, but the hope is it is as seamless as possible.

Jamie Webster is due to take the stage later this afternoon and you can expect more incredible scenes on a day full of emotion for Liverpool.

These are the days, Reds!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments