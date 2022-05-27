Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago is available for the Champions League final on Saturday evening after successfully recovering from his Achilles injury.

Liverpool confirmed earlier on Friday that Thiago was a travelling member of the Champions League final squad, with the midfielder having many cross their fingers over his fitness.

The Spaniard suffered an Achilles injury on the cusp of halftime in the 3-1 win over Wolves and his demeanour at the time did not offer too much optimism for the trip to Paris.

But scans showed the issue was “not serious,” and Thiago has since stepped up his training throughout the week and Klopp has now provided the best possible update on the eve of the final.

In an interview with beIN Sports at the Stade de France, Klopp confirmed that Thiago ‘is 100 per cent available for the final’, adding to the good news on his fitness in his press conference.

“Looks good for both,” Klopp told reporters in Paris of Fabinho and Thiago.

“Fabinho trained completely normal and Thiago trained yesterday with the team and will train today, we go from there.”

It is certainly positive news for Liverpool with the countdown to kickoff at the Stade de France well and truly on.

With Fabinho raring to go, it means Klopp has a near full squad available to him against Real Madrid, with only Divock Origi an absentee due to injury.

With Thiago looking to have received the all-clear, the Spaniard’s starting chances have been given a mighty boost and he could be named in the XI alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson – but Naby Keita is certainly in the mix too.