LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 18, 2018: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé after during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Kylian Mbappe confirms he had talks with Jurgen Klopp over Liverpool move

Kylian Mbappe’s future has dominated headlines after he chose to stay at PSG over a move to Real Madrid, but the forward has confirmed he had talks with Liverpool.

Mbappe’s contract situation has finally reached its finale as the 23-year-old committed his future, at least until 2025, to Paris Saint-Germain after rebuffing Real Madrid’s approach.

Liverpool have readily been linked with the prolific forward, as far back as his time with Monaco, and Jurgen Klopp acknowledged “we’d have to question ourselves” if the Reds were not interested.

And Mbappe has now confirmed that Liverpool did enter the fray as the Frenchman weighed up his future, having been set to become a free agent this summer.

“We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit,” Mbappe told the Telegraph of Liverpool and Klopp.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Sunday, August 23, 2020: Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe before the UEFA Champions League Final between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. (Credit: ©UEFA)

“I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her!

“It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

Liverpool’s interest in Mbappe has stood for some time but understandably, the eyewatering figures needed for any deal can see the club go only so far in expressing that said interest.

Klopp has said as much in relation to both Mbappe and Erling Haaland in recent weeks and months.

“Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind!” Klopp told reporters earlier this month.

“Actually nothing to say about that. Between Kylian and Liverpool, it’s all set. It’s all fine.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 18, 2018: Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé celebrates scoring the second goal to equalise the score at 2-2 during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“We of course like him, if we didn’t like him we’d have to question ourselves.

“But we are not, we cannot, be part of these battles. There must be other clubs involved but that’s fine. He’s still a great player.”

Mbappe’s deal with PSG is reported to be worth £34 million a season, a figure that would be entirely unrealistic for how Liverpool operates under Fenway Sports Group.

