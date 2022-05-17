Liverpool add French duo to squad for Man United match at weekend

Liverpool Legends will have another run out on Saturday as they meet Man United at Old Trafford, and a double dose of French up top has been added to the Reds’ squad.

The Liverpool Legends side were last in action in March against Barcelona, with Steven Gerrard their only goalscorer, but they will have a different look to them on Saturday.

A game that kicks off at 3pm at Old Trafford, with all proceeds to go to the Man United Foundation.

And the Reds’ squad will include Anthony Le Tallec and Florent Sinama-Pongolle, who have both been added to Liverpool’s squad for a game billed as the Legends of the North.

The pair both signed for Liverpool in 2003 under Gerard Houllier, with Le Tallec making 32 appearances and Sinama-Pongolle 66 – a tally that was not short on memorable moments.

For Sinama-Pongolle, it was his Champions League outing against Olympiakos that saw him score a goal merely minutes after being introduced before helping set in motion Neil Mellor’s strike on what was a magical Anfield night.

Le Tallec, meanwhile, can be thanked for his assist that set up Luis Garcia at Juventus in the same run to the Champions League triumph in 2005.

The pair are added to a lineup that includes fellow members of the 2005 Champions League squad, including Jerzy Dudek, Jamie Carragher, Garcia and Salif Diao.

Dirk Kuyt, Maxi Rodriguez, Momo Sissoko, Yossi Benayoun and Jose Enrique are also to represent the Reds at Old Trafford.

For United, the likes of Patrice Evra, Gary Neville, Jaap Stam, Paul Scholes, Nicky But, Dimitar Berbatov and Antonio Valencia are to be involved.

Safe to say, Carragher and Neville will be eyeing the other up!

Liverpool Legends squad vs. Man United

Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld

Defenders: Jamie Carragher, Stephen Wright, Bjørn Tore Kvarme, Jose Enrique, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Abel Xavier

Midfielders: Salif Diao, Momo Sissoko, Mark Gonzalez, Luis Garcia, Yossi Benayoun

Forwards: Jermaine Pennant, Stewart Downing, Maxi Rodriguez, Dirk Kuyt, Andriy Voronin, Anthony Le Tallec, Florent Sinama Pongolle