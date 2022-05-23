Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, four months from missing out on his signature on January deadline day, and this time it was perfect timing.

The Reds had pushed to complete a deal for the 19-year-old on deadline day in the winter window, but time passed them by without checking all the boxes to sign him up and send him back on loan to Fulham.

But with an agreement between all parties in place, it was only a matter of time before it became official, and that time is now.

The highly-rated teenager was announced as the Reds’ latest addition to the squad on Monday for an initial fee of £5 million, potentially rising to £7.7 million.

Carvalho will complete his move on July 1 and his signing made for an exciting announcement for Reds after an emotionally draining day to close out the Premier League season:

? Fabio Carvalho has made more key passes (60) than any other teenager in the top four tiers of English football this season https://t.co/MZvgltUE9O — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 23, 2022

Carvalho is a player with so much potential. Just hope he gets opportunities at Liverpool. For #FFC, he was so important this season and the fee received, while good in circumstances (esp considering risk of overseas training comp), is not close to his true value. A top talent. — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) May 23, 2022

The machine keeps chugging along!

The 19-year-old is an exciting attacking midfielder who is capable of playing out wide or deeper in midfield and he was not short on suitors after signalling he was not to renew his contract with Fulham.

But Anfield is now his destination and the Reds have another exciting young talent on their hands for fee the club will certainly see as a bargain.

Carvalho represents an exciting homegrown prospect who has a combined 40 senior appearances for Fulham across the Premier League and Championship, a play for the short and long-term.