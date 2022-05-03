Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrates after scoring his side's first goal to make the score 2-1 (2-3 on aggregate) during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans “proud” of “ridiculous” Reds as another Champions League final awaits!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The Reds love a flair for the dramatics and it was no different as they sealed their place in the Champions League final with a 3-2 comeback win at Villarreal, a 5-2 win on aggregate.

Liverpool knew keeping the home crowd quiet from the off was vital, and yet an inability to get a grip on the game saw the lead carved at Anfield swiftly wiped out.

Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin both struck to leave Liverpool floundering and desperate to hear the half-time whistle, and by the time it came they were lucky the tie was level.

Luis Diaz was immediately injected after the break and the Reds looked all the better for it, with time in possession leading to Fabinho finding the net.

Momentum was then firmly in Liverpool’s hands and it was Diaz, the game-changer, who was next on the scoresheet to tie the match up at 2-2 and see Liverpool take a 4-2 lead on aggregate.

With the Villarreal ‘keeper doing his best to hand the Reds the impetus, Sadio Mane was then to capitalise to complete the comeback and send Liverpool to the CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL.

And fans were rightly delighted as Klopp’s heroes booked a trip to Paris!

 

Celebrations started as the Reds are in the CL final….

 

The character of the side was lauded…

They don’t always do it the easy way, but this team is something special. A bunch of heroes and more than deserving of a place in the Champions League final for the THIRD time under Klopp.

These are special days, enjoy them. Embrace it.

Liverpool are 2022 Champions League finalists. GET IN!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments