MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 04: Real Madrid pose for a team photograph as they celebrate their side's victory and progression to the UEFA Champions League Final after the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg Two match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 04, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (UEFA)
Liverpool fans say “adios Man City” and await “European royalty” final vs. Real

Liverpool fans could not believe the way Man City collapsed in their Champions League semi-final, with the focus now on getting revenge over Real Madrid.

The Reds booked their flight to Paris with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Villareal, including a 3-2 comeback win in the second leg in Spain on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp, his players and the supporters all turned their attention to the other semi-final the following evening, with City heading to the Bernabeu holding a 4-3 lead.

It all looked to be plain sailing for Pep Guardiola’s side when Riyad Mahrez struck in the 73rd minute, but two stoppage-time goals from Rodrygo turned the tie on its head and guaranteed extra time.

Then Ruben Dias brought down Karim Benzema and allowed the Frenchman to step up and score the winner from the spot – ensuring Guardiola’s 11-year wait for another Champions League trophy continues despite boasting the wealth of the UAE.

Real Madrid await in the final on May 28, and taking to Twitter after the result, Liverpool fans were in joyous disbelief.

 

Another Man City collapse was relished…

 

While the message on Real was one of revenge for 2018…

With Liverpool and Man City playing out a fierce rivalry as arguably the two best sides in world football at present, there was a measure of expectancy over an all-English Champions League final.

But you can never count out Real Madrid, particularly under Carlo Ancelotti, and with Guardiola’s side always capable of crumbling, Wednesday night was far from a foregone conclusion.

Now, the Reds will head to Paris looking to exact revenge on Real for the bitter defeat in Kyiv four years previous – a night where, for Mo Salah and Loris Karius in particular, the playing field was unfairly potholed.

If Liverpool want No. 7, it won’t be their English rivals they will have to get through.

