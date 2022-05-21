Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool or Man City? – Every rival fan on who they want to win Premier League

Henry Jackson

Henry Jackson

  • @HenryJackson87

As Liverpool and Man City head into a gripping final day of the Premier League season, who do rival fans want to seal glory?

Sunday promises to be one of those nerve-wracking occasions that could produce an unforgettable moment.

The Reds host Wolves at Anfield with a one-point deficit to make up on City, with Pep Guardiola’s men hosting Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

Ahead of the final-day drama, we spoke to a supporter from each of the other 18 Premier League clubs to see who they want to win the title.

Here are the results…

Arsenal: MAN CITY

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 10, 2022: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (L) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Man City, because their wealth makes it much easier to just shrug your shoulders and ignore any of the noise around it.

They are the bland and inoffensive option.

@Matty_Long

 

Aston Villa: LIVERPOOL

2J6BM3T Liverpool's Naby Keita (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates Andrew Robertson (left) and Luis Diaz (right) during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022.

When Man City were running away with the Premier League title months ago, I was fine for them to win, but since Liverpool pegged them back, I’ve been hoping Jurgen Klopp‘s men could pip them at the death.

The Reds will play every game available to them this season and could still win the quadruple, so I’d like to see them make history.

@CripCookeSport

 

Brentford: LIVERPOOL

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 2, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool for me. Love the fans. Love the city. Have never had a bad time up there.

Man City play some great football, but it’s too perfect, played by a perfect team bought with an infinite amount of money.

That’s not fun. It’s 324 consecutive passes then a goal.

We come from lower league so we have always watched football with imperfections. Give me a 3-3, Kevin Keegan-esque, end-to-end game over a slick-but-boring 4-0 win any time.

@billythebee99

 

Brighton: EITHER

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 16, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konaté clash with Manchester City's captain Fernando Luiz Roza 'Fernandinho' during the FA Cup Semi-Final game between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

As a Brighton fan, I’m genuinely neutral in terms of who wins the Premier League, so long as it isn’t Man United. Both.

Liverpool and City have played excellent football and there’s hardly any difference between them.

@KieranMaguire

 

Burnley: LIVERPOOL

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with team-mate Harvey Elliott (C) after scoring a second goal, but it was disallowed following a VAR review, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

As a Burnley supporter, my thoughts will be very much at Turf Moor on Sunday, but the race for the title has been intriguing.

On balance, I hope that Liverpool can clinch it. I love the ethos and never-say-die attitude, and the players seem to enjoy playing for the team.

They are far from being a poor club, but Man City have a bottomless pit of money which can simply buy success.

Both managers are exemplary but Klopp is far more open and approachable. It is clear that the fans love him.

Come on Liverpool!

 

Chelsea: MAN CITY

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 11, 2021: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Manchester City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I 100 percent want City to win the title. The main reason being that I can’t stand Liverpool and their fans’ celebrations after they’ve won something.

City winning doesn’t bother me at all because, unlike the other big clubs, it’s always expected that they should be winning everything they are in and there is no rivalry between Chelsea and City fans.

I’m apathetic to their success.

@Chelseafan_Rick

 

Crystal Palace: LIVERPOOL

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (C) celebrates with team-mates captain Jordan Henderson (L) and Takumi Minamino (R) after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool. We’ve all heard how great these sides are and why. They really are a cut above. And as a neutral, it’s great to watch them go at each other.

On a personal level, I’ve got tons of mates who support the Reds and since we got a win and a draw against City, I should be getting free beers for at least a month!

So Liverpool for me.

@RobbieScotcher

 

Everton: MAN CITY

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 3, 2021: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I want Man City to win the title.

That’s because I think they’ve been the only team capable of matching and beating the best side in the world.

@daviddownie17

 

Leeds: LIVERPOOL

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I’ll go with Liverpool purely due to the unprecedented quadruple still being on the cards and how far away they were from City in the New Year.

Gerrard taking points from the Etihad to help Liverpool could be an iconic moment as well.

@CharlieSmith118

 

Leicester: LIVERPOOL

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, February 10, 2022: Liverpool’s Dioga Jota (not seen) celebrates scoring their second goal against Leicester during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by Lindsey Parnaby/Propaganda)

Probably Liverpool.

It’s a battle of styles – the Reds’ frantic, full-throttle approach to Man City’s patient, death by a thousand cuts.

I know what I’d rather watch.

@thorpie54

 

Man United: MAN CITY

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 3, 2021: Manchester City's Phil Foden scores the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Man City for me.

Would I rather United’s biggest rivals level our title tally or endure a day of blue celebrations before irrelevancy strikes again and it’s forgotten for another year?

No-brainer.

@AlexCTurk

 

Newcastle: LIVERPOOL

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 16, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool for me.

I’ve always liked the way Klopp sets his teams up and I think it’s good to live through history, so let’s have a quadruple.

@cm9798

 

Norwich: MAN CITY

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 10, 2022: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I’d prefer Man City to win it for a couple of reasons.

One being that Kevin De Bruyne is my favourite non-Norwich player, and the other being that too many of my friends support Liverpool and they would be unbearable if they win the quadruple, so City winning puts a stop to that!

@DanielEmery

 

Southampton: MAN CITY

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 11, 2021: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (R) celebrates with team-mate Jack Grealish (L) after scoring the winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Manchester City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Both sides have been incredible – I can’t say I have a particular preference.

I have a huge soft spot for Sadio Mane and love seeing him do well, but City are mesmerising. I’ve never seen football in the Premier League like it.

I’ll go with City!

@lukeosman_

 

Tottenham: MAN CITY

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 3, 2021: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (C) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There is only one team I want to win the Premier League title and that is Man City.

I know they dropped points last Sunday against West Ham but I cannot see them doing it again, especially with the title on the line.

They will get the job done.

@RobGuesty

 

Watford: LIVERPOOL

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates with the match-ball at the end of the game, his last kick of the game was a the fifth goal, his third completing his hat-trick, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

My initial reaction is that I’m just glad the title race has been close. To go into the last day with both outcomes possible can only be good for the neutral.

It’s been extraordinary how both clubs have kept pace with each other, especially when considering the number of games both teams have played across domestic and European competitions.

Ultimately, the source of Man City’s wealth and subsequent success is hard to overlook, with many refocusing on that aspect following the takeover of Newcastle.

That always makes it hard to fully get behind City, even if they do play some great football.

Liverpool seem to have delivered more organic growth and improvement, so for that reason, if pressed, I’d go for the Reds.

I’m just glad Watford don’t have to play either team next season!

@RookeryMike

 

West Ham: LIVERPOOL

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 4, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

To be honest, I don’t really mind who wins it.

The West Ham and Man City fanbases have a really good relationship, so I know many Hammers fans would prefer them, but I wouldn’t be overly fussed if Liverpool won it.

I’ve always quite liked the Reds ever since that mental night in Istanbul – I watched it with a Liverpool-supporting friend and seeing him go through all that emotion made me develop a bit of a soft spot for them.

If I had to pick one, I think it’d be Liverpool because to lose out on the title twice to City in four years, despite potentially hitting 90+ points on both occasions, would be pretty brutal.

@ByJamesJones

 

Wolves: LIVERPOOL

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring an injury tinme winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I want Wolves to win the title, but I think that’s mathematically impossible now! Can I flip the question? Who would I like to win the title the least?

Liverpool have been sublime this season – not losing a Premier League game in 2022 is special – and Man City have been unreal at times, too.

I’ll go with wanting City to win it the least. Liverpool’s recruitment, style of play and injury record are the best I’ve ever known a side to have consistently since peak Man United in the 2000s.

That doesn’t happen by accident – it takes belief in a project, the manager and the players as well as the hierarchy.

I’ll cry if Diogo Jota gets a Premier League medal, though.

@77ClubPodcast

The results

Liverpool: 10

Man City: 7

Neutral: 1

