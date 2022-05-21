As Liverpool and Man City head into a gripping final day of the Premier League season, who do rival fans want to seal glory?

Sunday promises to be one of those nerve-wracking occasions that could produce an unforgettable moment.

The Reds host Wolves at Anfield with a one-point deficit to make up on City, with Pep Guardiola’s men hosting Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

Ahead of the final-day drama, we spoke to a supporter from each of the other 18 Premier League clubs to see who they want to win the title.

Here are the results…

Arsenal: MAN CITY

Man City, because their wealth makes it much easier to just shrug your shoulders and ignore any of the noise around it.

They are the bland and inoffensive option.

@Matty_Long

Aston Villa: LIVERPOOL

When Man City were running away with the Premier League title months ago, I was fine for them to win, but since Liverpool pegged them back, I’ve been hoping Jurgen Klopp‘s men could pip them at the death.

The Reds will play every game available to them this season and could still win the quadruple, so I’d like to see them make history.

@CripCookeSport

Brentford: LIVERPOOL

Liverpool for me. Love the fans. Love the city. Have never had a bad time up there.

Man City play some great football, but it’s too perfect, played by a perfect team bought with an infinite amount of money.

That’s not fun. It’s 324 consecutive passes then a goal.

We come from lower league so we have always watched football with imperfections. Give me a 3-3, Kevin Keegan-esque, end-to-end game over a slick-but-boring 4-0 win any time.

@billythebee99

Brighton: EITHER

As a Brighton fan, I’m genuinely neutral in terms of who wins the Premier League, so long as it isn’t Man United. Both.

Liverpool and City have played excellent football and there’s hardly any difference between them.

@KieranMaguire

Burnley: LIVERPOOL

As a Burnley supporter, my thoughts will be very much at Turf Moor on Sunday, but the race for the title has been intriguing.

On balance, I hope that Liverpool can clinch it. I love the ethos and never-say-die attitude, and the players seem to enjoy playing for the team.

They are far from being a poor club, but Man City have a bottomless pit of money which can simply buy success.

Both managers are exemplary but Klopp is far more open and approachable. It is clear that the fans love him.

Come on Liverpool!

Chelsea: MAN CITY

I 100 percent want City to win the title. The main reason being that I can’t stand Liverpool and their fans’ celebrations after they’ve won something.

City winning doesn’t bother me at all because, unlike the other big clubs, it’s always expected that they should be winning everything they are in and there is no rivalry between Chelsea and City fans.

I’m apathetic to their success.

@Chelseafan_Rick

Crystal Palace: LIVERPOOL

Liverpool. We’ve all heard how great these sides are and why. They really are a cut above. And as a neutral, it’s great to watch them go at each other.

On a personal level, I’ve got tons of mates who support the Reds and since we got a win and a draw against City, I should be getting free beers for at least a month!

So Liverpool for me.

@RobbieScotcher

Everton: MAN CITY

I want Man City to win the title.

That’s because I think they’ve been the only team capable of matching and beating the best side in the world.

@daviddownie17

Leeds: LIVERPOOL

I’ll go with Liverpool purely due to the unprecedented quadruple still being on the cards and how far away they were from City in the New Year.

Gerrard taking points from the Etihad to help Liverpool could be an iconic moment as well.

@CharlieSmith118

Leicester: LIVERPOOL

Probably Liverpool.

It’s a battle of styles – the Reds’ frantic, full-throttle approach to Man City’s patient, death by a thousand cuts.

I know what I’d rather watch.

@thorpie54

Man United: MAN CITY

Man City for me.

Would I rather United’s biggest rivals level our title tally or endure a day of blue celebrations before irrelevancy strikes again and it’s forgotten for another year?

No-brainer.

@AlexCTurk

Newcastle: LIVERPOOL

Liverpool for me.

I’ve always liked the way Klopp sets his teams up and I think it’s good to live through history, so let’s have a quadruple.

@cm9798

Norwich: MAN CITY

I’d prefer Man City to win it for a couple of reasons.

One being that Kevin De Bruyne is my favourite non-Norwich player, and the other being that too many of my friends support Liverpool and they would be unbearable if they win the quadruple, so City winning puts a stop to that!

@DanielEmery

Southampton: MAN CITY

Both sides have been incredible – I can’t say I have a particular preference.

I have a huge soft spot for Sadio Mane and love seeing him do well, but City are mesmerising. I’ve never seen football in the Premier League like it.

I’ll go with City!

@lukeosman_

Tottenham: MAN CITY

There is only one team I want to win the Premier League title and that is Man City.

I know they dropped points last Sunday against West Ham but I cannot see them doing it again, especially with the title on the line.

They will get the job done.

@RobGuesty

Watford: LIVERPOOL

My initial reaction is that I’m just glad the title race has been close. To go into the last day with both outcomes possible can only be good for the neutral.

It’s been extraordinary how both clubs have kept pace with each other, especially when considering the number of games both teams have played across domestic and European competitions.

Ultimately, the source of Man City’s wealth and subsequent success is hard to overlook, with many refocusing on that aspect following the takeover of Newcastle.

That always makes it hard to fully get behind City, even if they do play some great football.

Liverpool seem to have delivered more organic growth and improvement, so for that reason, if pressed, I’d go for the Reds.

I’m just glad Watford don’t have to play either team next season!

@RookeryMike

West Ham: LIVERPOOL

To be honest, I don’t really mind who wins it.

The West Ham and Man City fanbases have a really good relationship, so I know many Hammers fans would prefer them, but I wouldn’t be overly fussed if Liverpool won it.

I’ve always quite liked the Reds ever since that mental night in Istanbul – I watched it with a Liverpool-supporting friend and seeing him go through all that emotion made me develop a bit of a soft spot for them.

If I had to pick one, I think it’d be Liverpool because to lose out on the title twice to City in four years, despite potentially hitting 90+ points on both occasions, would be pretty brutal.

@ByJamesJones

Wolves: LIVERPOOL

I want Wolves to win the title, but I think that’s mathematically impossible now! Can I flip the question? Who would I like to win the title the least?

Liverpool have been sublime this season – not losing a Premier League game in 2022 is special – and Man City have been unreal at times, too.

I’ll go with wanting City to win it the least. Liverpool’s recruitment, style of play and injury record are the best I’ve ever known a side to have consistently since peak Man United in the 2000s.

That doesn’t happen by accident – it takes belief in a project, the manager and the players as well as the hierarchy.

I’ll cry if Diogo Jota gets a Premier League medal, though.

@77ClubPodcast

The results

Liverpool: 10

Man City: 7

Neutral: 1