Liverpool youngster Max Woltman has become the second player to sign a new contract with the club as the season’s end nears, capping an impressive campaign.

Woltman has been with the club since under-7s level, and made a surprise step up to the first-team picture earlier this term with a debut in the Champions League.

He was one of three youngsters involved in the 2-1 win at AC Milan in December, coming off the bench alongside Conor Bradley to accompany Tyler Morton in a mixed side at the San Siro.

It was a big moment for the Wirral-born forward, who was also joined in the squad by academy graduates Elijah Dixon-Bonner, James Norris and Harvey Davies, and he followed that up with a first start a month later.

A very youthful lineup took on Shrewsbury in the FA Cup third round, with Woltman playing the first half at Anfield before making way for Takumi Minamino.

With Liverpool now working their way through the post-season paperwork, the club have confirmed a new contract for the 18-year-old, who follows academy striker Fidel O’Rourke in penning fresh terms.

“Delighted to sign a new deal at this unbelievable club,” Woltman, who missed the end of the campaign through injury, wrote on Instagram.

“Been a positive season, looking forward to getting back to full fitness and doing what I love.”

Woltman was congratulated by the likes of O’Rourke, Paul Glatzel and Owen Beck upon the announcement, signing his contract alongside his representatives from SEG Football.

SEG count Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag among their clients, with the majority of their business focused on the Netherlands, but they are building a strong base on Merseyside, too.

Morton is also represented by SEG, along with Liverpool under-23s midfielder Dominic Corness and Everton counterpart Lewis Warrington.

There is a possibility that Woltman follows up his breakthrough campaign with a place in the senior squad for pre-season, with preparations for 2022/23 set to begin in July.