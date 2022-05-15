Liverpool won the FA Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Chelsea, with Luis Diaz again outstanding for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were looking to clinch the second trophy of an incredible season on Saturday afternoon and they did just that!

After a goalless 120 minutes, penalties were required to separate Liverpool and Chelsea, with Kostas Tsimikas scoring the winning spot-kick and setting off fresh celebrations.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Evening Standard, WhoScored, FotMob and the TIA readers.

It was Alisson (8.5) who was deemed to be the star man at Wembley, in what has been a sensational season for him.

The Brazilian’s save to deny Mount in the shootout allowed Tsimikas to stroke home the winning effort, as his vast influence shone through yet again.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan handed Alisson a perfect 10 rating, hailing his “close-range save” and describing him as “crucial.”

Ian Doyle of the Echo felt it was a “superb” save to keep out Mount – surely there isn’t a better goalkeeper in the world at the momemt.

In second place was Diaz (8.2), who was electrifying at times, coming close to scoring on numerous occasions.

The Evening Standard‘s Matt Verri claimed the Colombian “caused Trevoh Chalobah huge problems,” adding that he was a “constant threat throughout.”

Meanwhile, Durkan waxed lyrical over Diaz, lauding him as Liverpool’s “biggest threat” and concluding that it was “a performance that had everything but a goal.”

Completing the top three was Trent Alexander-Arnold (8.0), with the right-back enjoying another special day for his boyhood club as he completed the set.

Doyle was impressed with the 23-year-old’s “drive and distribution”, focusing on one “superb” pass to find the on-rushing Diaz.